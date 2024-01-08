Donald Trump to make rare appearance at crucial appeals court hearing on immunity claims

Washington DC - Donald Trump will be present on Tuesday when a federal appeals court hears his arguments for why he should be immune to prosecution in the Justice Department's 2020 election subversion case.

Former President Donald will be present on Tuesday when a three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit hears his immunity arguments. © REUTERS

A three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit faces questions not only about how they might rule but how quickly, since any ruling on the issue is expected to be appealed to the Supreme Court and a trial is set for March.



Prosecutors in four different criminal cases have pushed for trials before the 2024 election, while the frontrunner for the Republican nomination has sought to run out the clock.

The 77-year-old has argued for months to dismiss the case on the basis that his broad effort to overturn his 2020 election loss were "quintessential presidential acts," as laid out in a brief to the appellate court.

He repeated those claims in a post on his Truth Social platform on Sunday while also announcing that he will be attending the hearing.

"Of course I was entitled, as President of the United States and Commander in Chief, to Immunity," he wrote. "I wasn’t campaigning, the Election was long over. I was looking for voter fraud, and finding it, which is my obligation to do, and otherwise running running [sic] our Country."

Trump's legal team also maintains he cannot be tried for a crime that the Senate acquitted him of in a February 2021 impeachment trial. The briefs at the DC Circuit referred to it as a "double jeopardy" principle, that defendants cannot be tried for the same crime twice.