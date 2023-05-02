Donald Trump Town Hall event sparks backlash against CNN

Goffstown, New Hampshire - CNN is being criticized after revealing that they will be hosting a Town Hall event with Donald Trump and prospective Republican voters.

The network announced on Monday that the event would be moderated by CNN This Morning anchor Kaitlan Collins, and it will be the first appearance by the former president on the network since 2016.

The Town Hall will take place at St. Anselm College, where Trump is set to field questions from both Collins and a live audience, which will include "New Hampshire Republican and undeclared voters who say they intend to vote in the New Hampshire Republican presidential primary."

While CNN affirms it has a "longstanding tradition of hosting leading presidential candidates," many have slammed the network for providing Trump with such a platform.

Some critics have also noted that little attention is being given to the fact that Trump was recently indicted on 34 counts of criminal fraud and faces multiple legal cases that may hurt his chances of reelection.