Donald Trump arraignment: Trump charged with 34 felonies and pleads not guilty

By Daniel Coposescu, Lena Grotticelli

New York, New York - Former President Donald Trump has been arraigned in New York, with new details about the charges he faces stemming from an alleged 2016 hush money scheme and potentially other matters.

Former President Donald Trump (r.) will be arraigned in New York on Tuesday afternoon. © Collage: REUTERS Trump traveled from Florida to New York on Monday with his Secret Service detail and political and legal teams, including newly hired lead counsel Todd Blanche, a top white-collar criminal defense lawyer and former federal prosecutor.

Supporters and protesters greeted the ex-president from behind steel barricades when he arrived at Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan. Trump was indicted last week by the Manhattan grand jury following an investigation into a $130,000 hush money payment made by his former attorney Michael Cohen to porn star Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 election. He has been accused of hiding a reimbursement and other compensation to Cohen by funneling those payments through his business and recording them as legal services. Donald Trump Donald Trump indictment causes New York to brace for protests Follow all the latest developments of a historic day with TAG24 NEWS.

Donald Trump appears in court with his legal team after being formally charged with 34 felonies at his arraignment. © REUTERS

The indictment has been unsealed. The former president has officially been charged with 34 felonies and pleaded not guilty in front of State Supreme Court Justice Juan M. Merchan.

Donald Trump arriving at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on Tuesday. © REUTERS

Trump has reportedly left the district attorney’s office in the courthouse and is en route to the courtroom. Charges against him will be unsealed and read.

Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social minutes before leaving Trump Tower to turn himself in. "Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse," he posted. "Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can’t believe this is happening in America. MAGA!"

Donald Trump departing from Trump Tower to head to Manhattan Criminal Court for his court appearance on Tuesday. © REUTERS

Trump has officially entered the district attorney's office. He is officially under arrest.

Donald Trump has left Trump Tower and is on his way to the New York courthouse. The former president's motorcade includes about a dozen vehicles, including an ambulance in case of emergencies and Secret Service vehicles.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is said to have spent about 10 minutes at the rally across from the courthouse. She addressed the crowd on a bullhorn, calling Democrats "communists" and "failures" and toting Republican stances, according to the New York Times. "We’re the party of secure borders. We’re the party that will bring peace to the world like President Trump did, not World War III, like Joe Biden is doing," she said. Her fellow Republican congress member George Santos, meanwhile, is said to have "fled the scene," feeling it was "too chaotic" and threatening, according to a reporter on the scene.

Meanwhile, Melania Trump was seen arriving at Trump Tower in NYC, surrounded by security.

Trump is expected to say "one short line" before he enters the courtroom, his advisers have informed CNN. His speech at Mar-a-Lago later on Tuesday night will likely be looked over by his legal team first.

Pro- and anti-Trump protesters face off outside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse ahead of the ex-president's arraignment. © REUTERS

Groups of protesters have turned out outside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse both in support of and against Donald Trump as the strong undercurrent of tension to the day continues. On that note, the NYPD has been on high alert ever since the indictment was announced, and New York City Mayor Eric Adams has insisted that authorities are prepared to deal with any escalations. "New York is already always, always ready," he said on Monday. "While there may be some rabble-rousers... our message is clear and simple: Control yourselves."

Meanwhile, the New York Young Republican Club is holding a small pro-Trump rally that's about to get a lot more attention than its numbers would suggest. With Boston Globe reporter BidGood suggesting "a 1,000: 1 reporter to protester ratio" at the Collect Pond Park in Manhattan, far-right Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is expected to speak in front of the small crowd. Another GOP member of Congress making an appearance is a certain George Santos, the New York representative who's been taking a fair shot at rivaling Donald Trump in controversies racked up.

We are now about three hours away from the time scheduled for Trump's arraignment.

Here's what to expect on a historic day, with nerves in New York City high-strung ahead of the unprecedented arraignment of a former US president. Trump will most likely to be processed Tuesday like any other defendant, which could include a mug shot and fingerprinting – directly before being arraigned around 2:15 PM EDT. No TV cameras will be allowed in the courtroom.