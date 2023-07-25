Donald Trump tries and fails to score invite to Joe Rogan Experience

Austin, Texas - Former President Donald Trump is said to be eager to score an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience.

But the show’s host reportedly wants no part of an interview with the leading Republican candidate for 2024′s presidential race.

Rogan’s 11 million fans make his podcast the most listened to on Spotify. Many who tune in seemingly share the 55-year-old populist host’s often conspiratorial views on topics like Covid-19 vaccine skepticism and opposition to so-called "political correctness," which also resonate with many MAGA loyalists.

"Perhaps the only person bigger in the new media world than Joe Rogan is Donald Trump and the whole idea that the two of them would be together at long last – it would be an incredible audience," a Trump adviser told the Daily Beast.

Roger Stone reportedly counts himself among the Trump surrogates wanting to make that podcast appearance happen.

Stone was with Trump earlier this month when the ex-president spoke with Rogan at a UFC event in Las Vegas. The 70-year-old political strategist’s efforts to goad Rogan into hosting Trump included an appearance on right-wing fabulist Alex Jones' InfoWars program, where Stone seemed to dare Rogan into hosting Trump on his enormous platform.