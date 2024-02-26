Donald Trump weighs in after Koch Network drops Nikki Haley: "Played for suckers"
Palm Beach, Florida - Presidential candidate Donald Trump shared his reaction on social media after a powerful political network announced they were dropping their support of his GOP primary challenger, Nikki Haley.
On Sunday evening, the former president took to his Truth Social platform to criticize Americans for Prosperity (AFP), the network founded by billionaire brothers David and Charles Koch, for supporting Haley in the first place.
"AMERICAN'S FOR NO PROSPERITY JUST ANNOUNCED THAT THEY ARE NO LONGER SUPPORTING NIKKI 'BRAINDEAD' (BIRDBRAIN?) HALEY," he wrote.
"CHARLES KOCH AND HIS GROUP GOT PLAYED FOR SUCKERS RIGHT FROM THE BEGINNING!"
His comments come after AFP CEO Emily Seidel sent an email to staff that same day announcing the network will no longer fund Haley's campaign following the devastating loss in her home state of South Carolina on Saturday.
How much longer will Nikki Haley stay in the presidential race?
In a follow-up post early Monday morning, Trump continued his all-caps rant, claiming the AFP said Haley had "NO CHANCE TO WIN" and described their support of her as "A WASTE OF MONEY."
Back in December, the AFP announced their support for Haley, as they believed she was "in the best position" to defeat Trump. The endorsement was seen as a huge win for Haley's campaign, as the Koch brothers are the biggest spenders in American politics.
Haley has vowed to stay in the race at least until Super Tuesday on March 5.
Cover photo: Collage: JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ALMOND NGAN / AFP