Donald Trump weighs in after Koch Network drops Nikki Haley: "Played for suckers"

Palm Beach, Florida - Presidential candidate Donald Trump shared his reaction on social media after a powerful political network announced they were dropping their support of his GOP primary challenger, Nikki Haley .

On Sunday evening, the former president took to his Truth Social platform to criticize Americans for Prosperity (AFP), the network founded by billionaire brothers David and Charles Koch, for supporting Haley in the first place.

"AMERICAN'S FOR NO PROSPERITY JUST ANNOUNCED THAT THEY ARE NO LONGER SUPPORTING NIKKI 'BRAINDEAD' (BIRDBRAIN?) HALEY," he wrote.

"CHARLES KOCH AND HIS GROUP GOT PLAYED FOR SUCKERS RIGHT FROM THE BEGINNING!"

His comments come after AFP CEO Emily Seidel sent an email to staff that same day announcing the network will no longer fund Haley's campaign following the devastating loss in her home state of South Carolina on Saturday.