Donald Trump whined about the return of "my documents" after lawyers warned of indictment

Palm Beach, Florida - As Donald Trump was facing multiple charges for his mishandling of classified documents, he reportedly insisted they were his and demanded they be returned.

Former President Donald Trump reportedly pressed his lawyers to get the government to return classified documents to him, as he claims they were "mine." © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press & Jim WATSON / AFP

Sources close to the situation told Rolling Stone that back in May, as Trump's attorneys were warning the former president he could be indicted in the case, he told them he wanted "my documents" and "my boxes" returned by the federal government.

Trump argued that it was "illegal" to be deprived of the documents, which he claimed were "mine." He pressed his attorneys to find some sort of workaround to have them returned.

The 2024 presidential candidate also claimed he would inevitably get the documents back in 2025, after he wins re-election and is granted access to classified material again.

In early June, Trump was indicted on 37 felony charges for willfully mishandling the documents he took from the White House and obstructing investigations by authorities to retrieve them.

He pled not guilty during his arraignment and continues to publicly defend his actions, citing a part of the Presidential Records Act which states, "Presidential records of a former President shall be available to such former President or the former President’s designated representative."

Unfortunately for Trump, the act does not shield his alleged actions of obstructing justice and defying a subpoena from the federal government.