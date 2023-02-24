Donald Trump will be deposed in lawsuits launched by ex-FBI officials!

Washington DC - A federal judge has ruled that former President Donald Trump will be deposed in lawsuits brought forth by two former FBI officials.

Former president Donald Trump has been ordered by a federal judge to be deposed in lawsuits from former FBI officials Peter Strzok (l.) and Lisa Page (c.). © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press & Kyodo News

According to The Washington Post, US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson made the decision in regard to suits involving former FBI agent Peter Strzok and former FBI lawyer Lisa Page.

"The Court authorized the plaintiffs to conduct depositions of each witness that do not exceed two hours and are limited to the narrow set of topics specified," Jackson's ruling states.

FBI director Chris Wray was also ordered to be deposed.

In 2017, Strzok and Page were removed from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in US elections after text messages between them were released to the public.

The messages showed Page and Strzok criticizing Trump and other politicians, and also revealed the two were having an affair.

Strzok was fired from the FBI, and Page eventually resigned. They are now suing the agency in separate suits.

Page is suing for privacy violations, arguing the texts were released unlawfully, and that Trump's insults damaged her reputation. Strzok is suing for wrongful termination, and is seeking reinstatement, back pay, and other damages.