Donald Trump's lawsuit over infamous Steele dossier slapped down in UK court

London, UK - A UK judge on Thursday dismissed a claim by Donald Trump against a former spy who compiled an infamous dossier containing allegations of the former president's links to Russia.

Donald Trump's lawsuit against an ex-spy who compiled a dossier full of scandalous allegations about him has been dismissed. © REUTERS

Trump took legal action against Christopher Steele's company Orbis Business Intelligence, but High Court judge Karen Steyn said there were "no compelling reasons" to allow the claim to proceed to trial.



The data protection claim, was "bound to fail" she wrote in her judgment.

Similarly, she threw out Trump's claim for compensation, arguing that he had "chosen to allow many years to elapse – without any attempt to vindicate his reputation" in the UK courts.

The so-called Steele dossier sparked a political firestorm when it was published just before his inauguration in January 2017.

It contained unverified and controversial information about Trump and Russia that the former Republican leader has repeatedly denied, including bizarre sexual allegations.

Trump was said to have been "compromised" by the Russian security service, FSB, and that Moscow had damning videotapes of Trump with prostitutes during a 2013 trip to the Russian capital.

The dossier also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin "supported and directed" an operation to "cultivate" Trump as a presidential candidate for "at least five years."