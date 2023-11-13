Donald Trump's older sister Maryanne Trump Barry – his protector and critic – has died

New York, New York – Donald Trump's older sister, a former judge who fell out with him during the later stages of his presidency, has died in New York at the age of 86.

Donald Trump and his older sister Maryanne Trump Barry (r.). © Ed JONES / AFP

Maryanne Trump Barry passed away at her home in Manhattan, the New York Times said, describing her as "both his protector and critic throughout their lives."



Barry was selected by President Ronald Reagan to serve on the Federal District Court in New Jersey in 1983, reportedly after the intervention of Donald Trump's then-personal lawyer and fixer Roy Cohn.

She was appointed to the Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit by President Bill Clinton in 1993.

Barry was close to Donald Trump for decades, and was one of the few people whose advice he sought.

ABC said the siblings were in touch over recent years and met this summer at one of Trump's golf clubs. But in 2020, the last year of Trump's term in the White House, his niece Mary Trump released recordings of Barry speaking critically about the then-president.