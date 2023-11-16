Donald Trump's Truth Social has been posting heavy losses since its launch

Donald Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, has posted a $35 million operating loss since it was launched in February 2022. © IMAGO / NurPhoto

The bleak financial report was documented in a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing from Digital World Acquisition Corp., which is planning to merge with Trump’s social media venture.

Truth Social was meant to compete with Twitter, after Trump was banned from the latter social media platform for spreading inflammatory disinformation preceding the storming of the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021.

His account was reinstated when Elon Musk purchased Twitter in October 2022 and rebranded it as X. However, Trump has stuck with Truth Social as his platform of choice. X is believed to have lost $24 billion in value under Musk's leadership.

Trump announced the formation of Truth Social in October 2021. It launched to a choppy start four months later with new users encountering error notices. The platform has roughly 2 million active monthly users and is now looking for more financing, which might explain its furious reaction to reporting that focused on its net losses.