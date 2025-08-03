Trump faces scrutiny for raking in money using alleged pay-for-access donor scheme
Washington DC - Recent financial disclosures reveal President Donald Trump has been helping allies willing to make a sizable financial contribution to his agenda.
According to the New York Times, a financial disclosure recently filed by MAGA Inc. – a super PAC supporting the president that can accept an unlimited amount of contributions – revealed the group had raised over $177 million since his re-election in January, with a big portion coming from allies that Trump went on to grant favors to.
Donors related to the cryptocurrency industry contributed over $45 million.
In exchange, many were invited to private dinners and summit events, where they were given the opportunity to meet the president and possibly pitch ideas.
Trump's inaugural committee also managed to raise $239 million this year, $18 million of which came from crypto donors.
One MAGA mom who gave a big donation to MAGA Inc. was able to get the president to grant her son a pardon.
Some contributors to the PAC have even managed to land jobs in the Trump administration. Anjani Sinha donated $1 million and was nominated to be the ambassador to Singapore, Cody Campbell donated $500,000 and is now on the Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition, and Josh Lobel scored a spot on the Intelligence Advisory Board after giving $250,000.
In a statement, a spokesperson for MAGA Inc. rejected the idea that Trump was offering favors to wealthy donors as part of pay-for-access scheme, arguing the president "values his supporters and donors" and "cannot be bought."
Donald Trump faces criticism for capitalizing on his presidency
Since he was re-elected in January, Trump has faced heavy criticism for engaging in multiple new business dealings to seemingly capitalize on his presidency, which is widely considered highly unethical for an elected official.
Trump has managed to dodge legal repercussions by using nonprofit groups, and appointing his sons to take over the Trump Organization – the company that runs all the president's many businesses – in order to continue making money off the Trump name.
They have also been overseeing a cryptocurrency venture the family launched earlier this year, which, according to the AFP, has netted the president more than $57 million from token sales.
Cover photo: JIM WATSON / AFP