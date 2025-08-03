Trump faces scrutiny for raking in money using alleged pay-for-access donor scheme

Washington DC - Recent financial disclosures reveal President Donald Trump has been helping allies willing to make a sizable financial contribution to his agenda.

President Donald Trump is facing accusations of using a pay-to-access scheme to bring in millions of dollars in political donations in recent months. © JIM WATSON / AFP

According to the New York Times, a financial disclosure recently filed by MAGA Inc. – a super PAC supporting the president that can accept an unlimited amount of contributions – revealed the group had raised over $177 million since his re-election in January, with a big portion coming from allies that Trump went on to grant favors to.



Donors related to the cryptocurrency industry contributed over $45 million.

In exchange, many were invited to private dinners and summit events, where they were given the opportunity to meet the president and possibly pitch ideas.

Trump's inaugural committee also managed to raise $239 million this year, $18 million of which came from crypto donors.

One MAGA mom who gave a big donation to MAGA Inc. was able to get the president to grant her son a pardon.

Some contributors to the PAC have even managed to land jobs in the Trump administration. Anjani Sinha donated $1 million and was nominated to be the ambassador to Singapore, Cody Campbell donated $500,000 and is now on the Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition, and Josh Lobel scored a spot on the Intelligence Advisory Board after giving $250,000.

In a statement, a spokesperson for MAGA Inc. rejected the idea that Trump was offering favors to wealthy donors as part of pay-for-access scheme, arguing the president "values his supporters and donors" and "cannot be bought."