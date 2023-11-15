Donald Trump gag order requested again after personal family attacks

Washington DC - Special Counsel Jack Smith has filed a request for the reinstatement of a gag order against former President Donald Trump in his federal election trial.

Jack Smith (r.), the special counsel leading the 2020 federal election trial against Donald Trump, is calling for another gag order to be imposed in the case. © Collage: Ian Maule & CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, Smith and his team submitted a filing to the United States Court of Appeals, where they argued that the initial gag order brought forth by Judge Tanya Chutkan should be reimposed as Trump continues to publicly attack those involved in his upcoming March trial for allegedly conspiring to overturn the 2020 election.

"There has never been a criminal case in which a court has granted a defendant an unfettered right to try his case in the media, malign the prosecutor and his family, and... target specific witnesses with attacks on their character and credibility," Smith wrote.

According to Newsweek, the filing comes after Trump made more disparaging comments about Smith over the weekend during a rally in Claremont, New Hampshire, where he claimed Smith's "wife and family despise me much more than he does."

"I think he's about a ten," Trump said, ranking Smith's family members based on his claim. "They're about a 15, on a scale of 10... He's a disgrace to America."

Smith argued in the filing that Judge Chutkan's order allowed Trump to do "virtually everything that he has claimed... he must be able to do to run for office."

"And the distinctions it draws between criticizing the policies of a political rival or describing the prosecution as politically motivated, on the one hand, and targeting trial participants or their expected trial testimony, on the other, is readily comprehensible," Smith added. "The Order should be affirmed."