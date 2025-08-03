Trump lashes out at Chuck Schumer for blocking his nominations: "GO TO HELL!"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump recently criticized Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for pushing a deal that he claims blocked Republicans from voting on his nominations.

In a recent social media post, President Donald Trump (r.) accused Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (l.) of intentionally blocking his nominations. © Collage: Al Drago & CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Saturday, Trump shared a Truth Social post, accusing "cryin'" Schumer of proposing demands that were "egregious and unprecedented" in a deal to allow a batch of the president's nominations to be quickly confirmed by the Senate.

"It is political extortion, by any other name," Trump wrote.

"Tell Schumer, who is under tremendous political pressure from within his own party, the Radical Left Lunatics, to GO TO HELL!"



According to CNN, Democrats – as the minority party in the Senate – have been using their minimal power to force Majority Leader John Thune to pass over a vote on the low-level nominations, which Trump has been ordering Republicans to handle as soon as possible.

In order to move forward, Schumer put forth several demands, including that the Trump administration unfreeze federal funds for an array of programs, and promise not to push another legislative package that would slash federal funding.

Hours after Trump shared his post, the Senate went on recess without reaching a deal.