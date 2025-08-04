Trump to name new economics data official after firing predecessor in "dangerous precedent"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said Sunday he will appoint a new economic data collector after firing the previous commissioner and accusing her of manipulating employment data to embarrass him after a new report showed cracks in the US jobs market.

President Donald Trump said he will appoint a new labor statistician in the coming days. © REUTERS

"We'll be announcing a new (labor) statistician some time over the next three-four days," Trump told reporters.

US job growth missed expectations in July, figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed Friday, and revisions to hiring figures in recent months brought them to the weakest levels since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shortly afterwards, Trump removed Erika McEntarfer, the department's commissioner of labor statistics. Without providing evidence, he posted on social media that the jobs numbers "were RIGGED in order to make the Republicans, and ME, look bad."

Speaking to reporters Sunday, Trump said: "We had no confidence. I mean the numbers were ridiculous."

Trump added that the same official, just before the 2024 election, "came out with these phenomenal (jobs) numbers on (Joe) Biden's economy."

He claimed those numbers were "a scam."