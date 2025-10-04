E. Jean Carroll speculates on why she thinks Trump lost 2023 assault trial

New York, New York - Writer E. Jean Carroll recently revealed how she believes President Donald Trump could have beaten the first case she brought against him.

In a recent interview, E. Jean Carroll (l.) explained how she believes President Donald Trump could have won the sexual assault lawsuit she brought against him. © Collage: Leonardo Munoz & Allison ROBBERT / AFP

According to Page Six, Carroll sat for an interview with the Soberness Story Hour podcast on Thursday, during which she suggested that Trump's decision not to testify may have cost him the case.

"[Trump's lawyer] Joe Tacopina is a great defense attorney, and he did his best for Trump," Carroll said.

"If Trump had followed his advice, he may have won. He could have won. But he didn't follow Joe Tacopina's advice. He didn't come home from Ireland."

During Trump's first term in office, Carroll sued the president, alleging he sexually assaulted her in the dressing room of a department store in the 1990s.

As the trial played out, Trump was visiting Ireland and decided to stay instead of cutting the trip short to testify.

In 2023, the jury for the case found that Trump sexually abused and defamed Carroll, and he was ordered to pay her $5 million.

In the interview, Carroll explained the case "didn't have a Manhattan jury," but instead what she described as "an upstate, Trump jury," and suggested "he could have won over at least one juror and gotten a hung jury" if he had testified.

She also speculated that Trump may have wanted to avoid being cross-examined by her attorney Roberta Kaplan, who "would have ripped his head off."