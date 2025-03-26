Marjorie Taylor Greene wages war against PBS and NPR in latest battle against "wokeness"

On Wednesday, Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene will be holding a hearing that seeks to pull federal funding from PBS and NPR.

By Rey Harris

Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is waging war against the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) and National Public Radio (NPR) in the next big battle against "wokeness."

On Wednesday, Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene will be holding a hearing that seeks to pull federal funding from PBS and NPR. © Collage: JOE RAEDLE, Robin Marchant / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Newscom World On Tuesday, Greene shared a compilation video on X showing a number of examples of how she believes "hard-earned tax dollars" are being used "to fund far left ideology and propaganda on PBS and NPR." The clip included such instances as the time an NPR reporter accidentally bumped President Donald Trump with a boom mic, what she believes to be biased reporting on Trump, claims that Sesame Street is trying to push "wokeness" on children, and reporting that Elon Musk repeatedly gave a Nazi salute during the January inauguration. Greene, whom Trump tapped to head a subcommittee within Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), is scheduled to hold a hearing Wednesday entitled "Anti-American Airwaves: Holding the Heads of NPR and PBS Accountable," an event she has described as a "must watch." Donald Trump Kristi Noem vows to fulfill Donald Trump's wish to "eliminate" FEMA In an email to supporters, Greene said she will be questioning PBS President Paula Kerger and NPR President Katherine Maher about their use of taxpayer money to push "left-wing propaganda" and "withhold the truth." "The time is NOW to cut back on the waste, fraud, and abuse sown deep within these media outlets," Greene added.

Marjorie Taylor Greene explains why she is going after PBS and NPR

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks to reporters as she arrives for a closed-door meeting with House Republicans in Washington DC on March 25, 2025. © DREW ANGERER / AFP On Tuesday, MTG also sat down for an interview with Newsmax, during which she further explained why she is going after the two outlets. Of PBS, she said, "It has leaned further and further left, so much so that they now have Drag Queen Story Time instead of good old Sesame Street. They are now part of transing [sic] children, brainwashing children about gender, which proved to be one of the most important issues in the 2024 presidential election. That was a big loser for Democrats." She went on to add that while she is a "big believer" in private business and the First Amendment, she doesn't believe "the American people should be taxed to pay for it." Kamala Harris Trump offers Kamala Harris some unsolicited career advice amid rumors of gubernatorial bid In recent years, public television and radio has become a target of conservatives who argue they are used as propaganda to push liberal biases. During the 2012 presidential race, Republican candidate Mitt Romney also led a charge against public TV, once arguing, "I like PBS, I like Big Bird. But I'm not going to keep on spending money on things to borrow money from China to pay for." Greene's efforts come as Trump and Musk have been using DOGE to fire countless federal employees and dismantle numerous federal agencies as they seek to eliminate anything they believe is "wasteful" government spending. According to Politico, federal funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting totals around $535 million, with 15% going toward public television. For PBS, only 15% of its budget comes from the government, while the rest is raised through private donors.