Epstein prosecutor Maurene Comey sues Trump administration over abrupt firing

New York, New York - Maurene Comey, a former federal prosecutor involved in a case against sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, has sued President Donald Trump 's administration for abruptly firing her.

On Monday, former federal prosecutor Maurene Comey (r.) filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump's administration for abruptly firing her. © Collage: Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / UPI Photo

In a lawsuit filed on Monday, Comey's attorneys said her termination in July was done "without cause, without advance notice, and without any opportunity to contest it," describing it as "unlawful and unconstitutional."

"In truth, there is no legitimate explanation," the suit states, going on to argue, "Rather, Defendants fired Ms. Comey solely or substantially because her father is former FBI Director James B. Comey, or because of her perceived political affiliation and beliefs, or both."

Comey was considered one of the top prosecutors with the US Attorney's Office, having been involved in cases against Epstein and his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence.

Most recently, Comey led the case against Sean "Diddy" Combs, which resulted in the rapper being convicted on prostitution-related charges days before she was terminated.

Her firing also came amid an ongoing backlash against the Trump administration for refusing to fulfill their promise to release federal files related to Epstein – who was a close friend of the president for decades – to the public.