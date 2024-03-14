Former Donald Trump advisor Peter Navarro loses bid to avoid prison

Washington DC - Peter Navarro, a White House trade advisor to former president Donald Trump , lost his bid on Thursday to stay out of prison while he appeals his contempt of Congress conviction.

Peter Navarro's bid to stay out of prison while appealing his recent conviction has been rejected. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Navarro (74) was found guilty of two counts of contempt in September for refusing to testify before the congressional panel that investigated the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters.

Navarro, a Harvard-educated economist, was sentenced to four months in prison after a two-day trial in Washington before a federal jury.

He was ordered to report to a prison in Miami on March 19 but asked to remain free while appealing the conviction.

A three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit unanimously rejected his request on Thursday.