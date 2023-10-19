Ex-Trump lawyer Sydney Powell enter bombshell plea in Georgia election interference trial

Atlanta, Georgia - Sydney Powell, a former attorney for Donald Trump , has pleaded guilty of her alleged role in attempting to overturn Georgia's 2020 presidential elections results!

On Thursday, Sydney Powell, a former attorney of Donald Trump's, pleaded guilty to helping orchestrate an effort to overturn election results in Georgia. © Collage: JIM WATSON / AFP & Handout / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to CNN, Powell admitted to participating in an effort by Trump and other associates to illegally gain access to voting systems used in the heavily Republican area of Coffee County, Georgia.

Powell's legal team is still insisting that she wasn't "the driving force behind" the breach.

In August, it was revealed that District Attorney Fani Willis, who has led the case, possessed messages between Trump and his now-former lawyers, Powell and Rudy Giuliani, which would be presented as proof of an elaborate plot during the trial.

As part of her plea, Powell is required to testify in all future trial dates, and write an apology letter to Georgia voters. Prosecutors are also recommending she receive six months of probation.

The plea serves as a huge blow to Trump. Any testimony from Powell, who was one of the most strident voices pushing the "rigged election" conspiracy theory is likely to be extremely harmful to the ex-president.