Fake AI audio clip of Trump opposing Epstein files release goes viral

Washington DC - Social media users have amplified an AI-generated audio clip purporting to show President Donald Trump screaming at US officials to block the release of documents related to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, researchers said Friday.

An audio clip circulating on social media purporting to show President Donald Trump (r.) yelling at US officials to block the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files was reportedly generated by AI. © Collage: New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services/Handout via REUTERS & REUTERS

In recent weeks, renewed public furor over the Epstein files has consumed US politics, spurring a showdown between lawmakers and Trump, a former friend of the late convicted sex offender.

"Not releasing the Epstein files," a Trump-like synthetic voice said in a widely circulated clip that social media posts falsely claimed showed the president berating his cabinet.

"If I go down, I will bring all of you down with me."

The clip was amplified by posts on platforms such as Instagram and TikTok, many of which garnered millions of views and thousands of comments.

Disinformation watchdog NewsGuard said the audio was "an AI-generated fake."

The clip – apparently first posted by a liberal TikTok user – came from a video showing signs it was generated with Sora, OpenAI's text-to-video model, NewsGuard said.

The clip was then shared in multiple other videos that lacked Sora's watermarks, thereby "obscuring its AI origins," the watchdog said.

Some social media users have also wrongly quoted White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt as saying that recently released Epstein emails do not refer to the president.

"It is not President Trump who is in the Epstein emails. It is another person with the same name," read a post on X that credited the remark to Leavitt and amassed more than four million views.

The false claim also gained traction on Instagram.

Responding on one such post on X insisting that Leavitt had made the remark, a White House account on the platform said: "No … she didn't. You are a weapons grade moron."