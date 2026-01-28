FBI raids Georgia election facility linked to Trump's false voter fraud claims

Washington DC - FBI agents conducted a search on Wednesday at an election facility in Georgia in a raid reportedly linked to President Donald Trump 's false claims of 2020 voter fraud.

FBI agents conducted a search on Wednesday at an election facility in Fulton County, Georgia. © Elijah Nouvelage / AFP

Asked about the operation in Fulton County, an FBI spokesperson told AFP that the bureau was "conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity."

Fulton County clerk Che Alexander told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that federal agents were retrieving boxes of ballots from a storage warehouse.

The newspaper and other US media outlets said the raid was related to Trump's baseless claims that he defeated Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

Speaking in Davos last week, Trump said it was "a rigged election" and "people will soon be prosecuted for what they did."

In a post on Truth Social, he specifically said former special counsel Jack Smith, who brought two criminal cases against him, should be prosecuted.

Trump was accused by Smith of plotting to overturn the results of the election and mishandling classified documents after leaving the White House.

Neither case came to trial and Smith, in line with Justice Department policy of not prosecuting a sitting president, dropped them both after Trump won the 2024 election.