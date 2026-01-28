Marjorie Taylor Greene says Trump is leading US "into civil war" after Minneapolis shooting

Rome, Georgia - Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has shared her thoughts after a second US citizen was killed in Minnesota as President Donald Trump 's occupation of the state continues.

Marjorie Taylor Greene recently warned that President Donald Trump (l.) is leading the US "into civil war" after another US citizen was killed in Minneapolis. © Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP & Al Drago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a lengthy X post shared on Sunday, Greene explained that she "unapologetically" supports border security, deportations, law enforcement, and the right to bear arms, but noted there is "nothing wrong with legally peacefully protesting and videoing."

While she did not mention his name directly, Greene's post appeared to be regarding Alex Pretti, the Minneapolis resident and legal gun owner fatally shot by Border Patrol agents on Saturday.

The Trump administration claims that the 37-year-old posed a threat to them because he was carrying a firearm, despite footage showing he never drew his weapon.

In her post, Greene argued that MAGA "lost our minds" when the Department of Justice under former President Joe Biden began prosecuting Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol on January 6.

She then challenged the president's right-wing base to imagine if one of their own was the victim of an fatal incident like Pretti's, asking, "What would have been our reaction?"

"You are all being incited into civil war, yet none of it solves any of the real problems that we all face, and tragically people are dying," she added.