Federal workers union claps back after Trump threatens remote work

Washington DC - The American Federation of Government Employees – the largest union of federal workers in the nation – responded after President-elect Donald Trump promised to challenge remote work contracts.

During a press conference on Monday, Trump criticized an agreement President Joe Biden signed with the AFGE, which extended remote work protections until 2029.

Trump described it as "very terrible" and vowed to "dismiss" anyone who refuses to return to in-person work when he takes office.

"They just signed this thing, it was ridiculous," Trump claimed. "It was, like, a gift to a union, and we are going to obviously be in court to stop it."

In response, the AFGE issued a statement in which the group's President, Everett Kelley, argued that remote work has helped "increase productivity and efficiency" and noted that, despite Trump's claims, only 10% of federal workers do so remotely, as most cannot due to the nature of their jobs.

Kelley also said the group would fight back if Trump follows through with his challenge.

"Collective bargaining agreements entered into by the federal government are binding and enforceable under the law. We trust the incoming administration will abide by their obligations to honor lawful union contracts," he said.