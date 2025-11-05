Trump faces wake-up call on cost of living after Democratic election sweeps

Washington DC - Donald Trump emerged battered by an election night that was disastrous for his party, after failing to deliver on the promise that secured his second White House term: lowering the cost of living for Americans.

Trump ran a promise to lower the cost of living, but voters have made it clear they do not believe he's succeeded. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

Tuesday's vote was "not expected to be a victory," Trump told Republican senators a day after elections in Virginia, New Jersey, and New York handily won by the Democratic opposition.

"I don't think it was good for Republicans," he added.

Steve Bannon, one of the leading architects of Trump's Make America Great Again movement, had foreshadowed the Democratic wave: "The warning signs are flashing."

"It was a very, very bad night for Donald Trump," said Robert Rowland, a professor of communication at the University of Kansas.

Democratic wins on Tuesday night shared "a common theme: the cost of living," said Thomas Kahn, a professor of political science at American University in Washington.

Billionaire Trump (79) proclaimed Wednesday that the US has "the hottest economy we've ever had."

But that sentiment clashes with "the reality that people experience when they go to the grocery store," Rowland said.

Polls show Americans are increasingly dissatisfied with the cost of living, along with rising concern over the impact of Trump's global tariff war.

Instead of hammering home messages about rising costs and kitchen-table issues, Trump's gone "completely off script," Kahn said.