Trump administration slammed for unprecedented snub of UN human rights review

Geneva, Switzerland - US officials and human rights advocates gathered at the UN in Geneva on Friday to condemn President Donald Trump 's administration for snubbing a review of its record.

The US mission in Geneva confirmed this week that the country would skip its so-called Universal Periodic Review, after first announcing the decision in August, becoming only the second country to ever boycott the process.

All 193 United Nations member states are required to undergo the standard review of their rights situation every four to five years.

The decision "is deeply disappointing," Uzra Zeya, head of Human Rights First, said in an email.

"It sends the wrong message and weakens a process that has helped drive progress on human rights worldwide – including in the United States."

Zeya was to host one of several events at the UN in Geneva featuring activists and elected US officials voicing concerns around rights in the US, in particular since Trump returned to power in January.

The US decision to snub its review was linked to Trump's order in February withdrawing the country from multiple UN bodies, including participation in the Human Rights Council.

But dropping the UPR was not a given. Trump also withdrew from the council during his first term, but his administration still opted to take part in its 2020 review.

The move "really, really undermines ... the notion that international human rights law is inalienable and applies equally to all," warned Phil Lynch, head of the International Service for Human Rights.

He was speaking at an event in a room of the UN's European headquarters where former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt helped draft the Universal Declaration of Human Rights before its adoption in 1948.

"It's tragic and deeply ironic that we helped to create the norms as well as this (UPR) process that we are now backing out of," a former senior US official told AFP, asking not to be named.