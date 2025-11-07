Cornell University to pay $60 million in Trump settlement following battle over alleged antisemitism

New York, New York - Cornell University has agreed to pay $60 million to settle a fight with the Donald Trump administration that will see the restoration of $250 million of federal funding to the US Ivy League school, it said Friday.

Cornell University has agreed to pay $60 million to settle a fight with the Donald Trump administration that will see the restoration of $250 million of federal funding to the US Ivy League school, it said Friday. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

Cornell was one of several elite universities against which President Trump led a charge after returning to the White House, accusing them of being bastions of liberal bias and harboring antisemites.

As a result of Trump's crackdown, Cornell said it was subjected to stop-work orders, grant terminations, and funding freezes, with the total value of the interruptions put at $250 million.

The Trump administration launched civil rights probes against Cornell and dozens of universities, alleging they allowed Jewish and Israeli students to face discrimination during campus protests against Israel's war in Gaza.

Under the deal, Cornell said it would invest $30 million over three years in research to strengthen US agriculture, and pay $30 million directly to the government over three years.

The civil rights probe against Cornell was also terminated under the deal.

"The resolution is explicit that Cornell's agreement to these terms is not an admission of wrongdoing," the university said in a statement.

Cornell University president Michael Kotlikoff welcomed the announcement and said the agreement "acknowledges the government's commitment to enforce existing anti-discrimination law, while protecting our academic freedom and institutional independence."