Gabbard launches new squad to enact retribution against Trump's enemies

Washington DC - National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard has reportedly put together a squad of officials tasked with enacting retribution against President Donald Trump 's political enemies.

National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard has reportedly put together a taskforce to enact retribution against President Donald Trump's political enemies. © AFP/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Interagency Weaponization Working Group has been meeting for months at the direction of Gabbard, discussing ways to seek retribution against MAGA's opponents, Reuters alleges in a new investigation.

Resembling a kind of secret network of government officials, the IWWG has brought together employees from the White House, CIA, DOJ, DOD, DHS, and other key government departments and agencies.

Government documents and records acquired by Reuters, as well as a source familiar with the group, reveal that the IWWG is part of an effort to "root out" individuals and organizations they allege misused government power against Trump during the Biden administration.

A number of US officials confirmed to Reuters that the group does indeed exist, but claimed that its task is not to attack political enemies but instead to enact an executive order signed by Trump in January.

The order, which was signed on Inauguration Day, directs Attorney General Pam Bondi and other department and agency heads to "take appropriate action to correct past misconduct by the Federal Government."

In particular, Trump directed senior officials to investigate the "weaponization of law enforcement and the weaponization of the Intelligence Community."

"None of this reporting is new," said one anonymous White House official, but another source said that the IWWG's mission is to "go after 'the Deep State.'"