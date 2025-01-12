Gavin Newsom fires back at Trump's scathing criticism of LA wildfire reponse

Los Angeles, California - After President-elect Donald Trump sharpened his criticism of California's handling of the wildfires roaring around Los Angeles, the state's governor urged him to come witness the damage in person.

Democratic governor Gavin Newsom, long a target of Trump's criticism, pushed back in an interview that aired on Sunday but also offered a conciliatory hand.

"Responding to Donald Trump's insults, we would spend another month," he said on NBC's Meet the Press. "Every elected official that he disagrees with is very familiar with them."

But in a pivot, the governor added, "I called for him to come out, take a look for himself. We want to do it in the spirit of an open hand, not a closed fist. He's the president-elect."

He said he had received no response from Trump to his invitation so far.

Prior to the interview, the Republican took to his Truth Social platform to slam the "incompetence" of California politicians amid the devastating blazes.

"This is one of the worst catastrophes in the history of our Country. They just can't put out the fires. What's wrong with them?" he wrote.

Trump has frequently clashed with Newsom, a man seen as a possible Democratic presidential candidate in 2028, and in the past week the president-elect revived his dismissive nickname: "Newscum."