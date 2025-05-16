Trump lashes out at Taylor Swift in bizarre post: "No longer 'hot'"

Washington DC - Donald Trump has continued his war on Taylor Swift with a bizarre new post claiming the singer is "no longer 'hot.'"

Donald Trump (r.) has continued his war on Taylor Swift with a bizarre new post claiming the singer is "no longer 'hot.'" © Collage: Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The president shared an unprompted post to his Truth Social page on Friday morning, again lashing out at the pop star.

"Has anyone noticed that, since I said 'I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,' she's no longer 'HOT?'" he wrote.

Trump made the initial declaration of hatred shortly after Swift endorsed his rival, Kamala Harris, in the 2024 election.

The then-candidate had been not-so-subtly courting the singer's support at the time, even going so far as to post AI-generated photos of Swifties wearing MAGA gear.

So when Swift ultimately endorsed Harris, Trump spiraled and made repeated references to how much he was not a fan of hers – something that has continued eight months later.

Swift's endorsement of Harris should not have come as a surprise, though, as she was outspoken about her disapproval of Trump's first term and endorsed his opponent, Joe Biden, in the 2020 race.