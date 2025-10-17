Gavin Newsom savagely trolls Trump over his "super bad" Time Magazine cover

Sacramento, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom trolled President Donald Trump on social media by sharing a touch-up to a new TIME Magazine cover of the Republican leader.

In a recent social media post, California Governor Gavin Newsom (r.) shared an edited photo of Donald Trump's new TIME Magazine cover with the president's neck censored. © Collage: SAUL LOEB / AFP & Sean Rayford / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, the X account for Newsom's Press Office shared the cover photo of a recent issue of TIME Magazine, featuring a low-angled picture of Trump with his head held high.

The post also included an edited version of the cover, which features the president's neck blurred out, jokingly insinuating the loose skin bunched up around his collar resembles female genitalia.

TIME recently published a flattering piece on Trump and his role in helping to broker a cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas.

While the president described the story as "relatively good," he took issue with the cover photo, calling it "the Worst of All Time" because it "'disappeared' my hair" and made it seem as though he had a "floating crown" on his head.

Newsom's dig comes as the governor in recent months has been sharing social media posts ruthlessly mocking Trump and members of his administration.