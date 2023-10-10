Georgia GOP senators go after DA Fani Willis over Trump charges

Atlanta, Georgia - Republican state senators are requesting that District Attorney Fani Willis be sanctioned for charging former President Donald Trump in her 2020 election probe.

Republican senators in Georgia have filed a complaint against District Attorney Fani Willis, asking that she be sanctioned for charging Donald Trump. © Collage: ALMOND NGAN / AFP & JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, a group of eight Senate Republicans recently filed a formal complaint with the state's new Prosecuting Attorneys Qualification Commission (PAQC), arguing that Fani Willis has "prioritized cases that align with her political party's interests."

While the complaint does not mention Trump by name, it claims that Willis' focus on specific cases is causing problems for the state.

"Her selective prosecution has resulted in dangerous, deadly, and unjust overcrowding in the local jail, and an unprecedented backlog of cases in the judicial system," the filing says. "These consequences are unacceptable and detrimental to our state."

The PAQC was formed after Senate Bill 92 passed on October 1, which grants the commission the power to investigate "far-left prosecutors" that have gone "rogue." The senators are asking the commission to investigate Willis, and possibly punish her.

Willis brought charges against Trump and 18 other defendants in August after a two-year-long investigation into their alleged attempts to overturn the state's 2020 presidential election results.