GOP Senator unveils bill to eliminate Department of Education as part of Trump agenda

Washington DC - A Senator has introduced a bill aimed at eliminating the Department of Education as Republicans begin setting President-elect Donald Trump 's agenda in motion.

On Thursday, South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds introduced the Returning Education to Our States Act, which seeks to "abolish the Department of Education" and repeal "any program for which it has administrative responsibility".

In a post on X, Rounds wrote, "I'm pleased that President-elect Trump shares this vision, and I'm excited to work with him and Republican majorities in the Senate and House to make this a reality."

The bill comes days after Trump nominated former World Wrestling Entertainment CEO Linda McMahon to head the Department of Education during his upcoming term.

Throughout his presidential campaign, Trump made bold promises to close the department and "send education back to the states."

The move was also thoroughly outlined in Project 2025 – the Heritage Foundation's extremely conservative policy blueprint for a second Trump term that emphasizes Christian Nationalist values and the separation of powers.