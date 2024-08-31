Trump plays up culture wars with wild claims in Moms for Liberty "fireside chat"

Washington DC - Donald Trump recently did an event with the conservative group Moms for Liberty, but some critics say the choice to do so may have been more of a liability than a help to his campaign.

On Friday, Donald Trump did an interview with the "extremist" group Moms for Liberty, where he railed against a number of far-right culture war issues. © Collage: IMAGO / Middle East Images

On Friday night, Trump gave a live "fireside chat" during the group's Joyful Warriors summit, where he insisted that he was "for parental rights all the way" and voiced his support for their efforts to dismantle the US Department of Education.

Trump railed against transgender athletes in women's sports, repeating his false assertion that Olympic boxing champion Imane Khelif is trans and bizarrely claiming that schools are forcing children to undergo gender reassignment surgeries.

"Think of it – Your kid goes to school and comes home a few days later with an operation," Trump said.

"The school decides what's going to happen with your child, and you know many of these [children] 15 years later say, 'What the hell happened? Who did this to me?'"

He also tied his critique of the US education system to immigration.

"Our country is being poisoned," he explained. "And your schools and your children are suffering greatly because they're going into the classrooms and taking disease, and they don't even speak English!"

The Republican presidential candidate vowed to pull funding from schools that push "inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content" and fight all other forms of "wokeness" if he manages to win re-election.