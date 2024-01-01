Green Day slam Donald Trump in NYE performance: "Not a part of the MAGA agenda"

New York, New York - Punk rock band Green Day played one of their most memorable hits during a live broadcast, and they noticeably changed some of the lyrics in a dig at former President Donald Trump .

On Sunday, the band took the stage during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve to play their song American Idiot, which was broadcasted on ABC to millions of viewers.

Upon going into the second verse, where singer Billy Joe Armstrong typically sings, "I'm not part of the redneck agenda," he swapped out the line, instead singing, "I'm not a part of the MAGA agenda."

Green Day, which Armstrong formed in 1987 with fellow members Tre Cool and Mike Dirnt, has a lengthy discography spanning over 13 albums.

Their 2004 album American Idiot saw the band become more vocal about their typically left-leaning political views, as it served as a protest against the Iraq War and the policies of then-President George W. Bush.