Green Day slam Donald Trump in NYE performance: "Not a part of the MAGA agenda"

Green Day slammed Donald Trump during a live performance on New Year's Eve, where they swapped lyrics of their hit American Idiot to bash the former president.

By Rey Harris

New York, New York - Punk rock band Green Day played one of their most memorable hits during a live broadcast, and they noticeably changed some of the lyrics in a dig at former President Donald Trump.

During a live performance of their song American Idiot, the band Green Day switched lyrics to slam former President Donald Trump and his MAGA base.

On Sunday, the band took the stage during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve to play their song American Idiot, which was broadcasted on ABC to millions of viewers.

Upon going into the second verse, where singer Billy Joe Armstrong typically sings, "I'm not part of the redneck agenda," he swapped out the line, instead singing, "I'm not a part of the MAGA agenda."

Green Day, which Armstrong formed in 1987 with fellow members Tre Cool and Mike Dirnt, has a lengthy discography spanning over 13 albums.

Their 2004 album American Idiot saw the band become more vocal about their typically left-leaning political views, as it served as a protest against the Iraq War and the policies of then-President George W. Bush.

Green Day similarly bashed Trump during 2016 performance

In 2016, the band cemented their disdain for Trump when Armstrong chanted "No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA" during their performance at the American Music Awards.

Trump's MAGA fans aren't reacting well to Armstrong's recent stunt, with many on social media slamming the group for being "woke" and denouncing their appreciation for the band, while fans of the band praised them for the "punk rock" move.

The band's 14th album titled Saviors will be released on January 19.

