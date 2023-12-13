Marjorie Taylor Greene says "MAGA would revolt" if Trump adds Nikki Haley to his presidential team
Washington DC - Far-right Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said "MAGA would revolt" if Donald Trump wins the White House and adds Nikki Haley to his presidential team.
On Tuesday, MTG ripped Haley, who is currently running against Trump in the Republican primaries, in an X post.
"MAGA would revolt if Nikki Haley were to even be given an internship in Trump's next administration," Greene said.
"She represents the neocon establishment America last wing of the Republican Party that we are absolutely done with."
The Georgia congresswoman's comments come as Haley, who served as Trump's ambassador to the United Nations during his presidency, has recently seen notable surges in polling, received high-profile endorsements, and has taken the second-place spot behind Trump in several states.
"Also, she lied and said she would not run against Trump," Greene also said in her post.
Marjorie Taylor Greene slams Nikki Haley for running against Trump
Despite this, Trump still leads the primary race by a wide margin, leaving some critics to speculate that candidates like Haley are still in the race in hopes of landing a position on his presidential team.
MTG, who was dubbed MAGA's MVP earlier this year, is arguably the most vocal and ardent MAGA Republican in American politics.
She has traveled with Trump on the campaign trail and publicly expressed interest in the possibility of being picked to be his vice president.
Cover photo: Collage: Christian MONTERROSA / AFP & Sean Rayford / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP