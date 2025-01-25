Has Trump's "Gulf of America" name change become official?

Washington DC - The Department of the Interior (DoI) on Friday said that the Gulf of Mexico is now to be known as the "Gulf of America" following an executive order by President Donald Trump .

On Monday, Trump issued an order saying that the body of water on the south coast of the US and the east coast of Mexico would be renamed in honor of "American greatness."

The name Gulf of Mexico has been in use since the 16th century.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Tuesday said that "for us, it will continue to be the Gulf of Mexico, and for the entire world, it will continue to be the Gulf of Mexico."

The DoI also said that North America's highest mountain, Denali, was also to change names and would now be known by its previous moniker of Mount McKinley.

The mountain had been officially renamed, at the request of the state of Alaska after years of dispute, in 2015 under then-president Barack Obama.

The name change was a sign of cultural sensitivity towards the Indigenous population of Alaska, for whom the mountain has had a special significance for centuries.

The 2015 order changing the mountain's name to Denali notes that William McKinley, a former US president from Ohio, "never visited, nor did he have any significant historical connection to, the mountain or Alaska."