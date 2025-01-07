Trump vows to rename Gulf of Mexico as Gulf of America: "What a beautiful name"

Palm Beach, Florida - President-elect Donald Trump said he plans to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico as his feud with Mexico continues to ramp up.

During a recent press conference, Donald Trump revealed that he plans to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America during his upcoming presidency. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

On Tuesday, Trump revealed during a press conference that his administration will officially announce the plan at a "future date,"

as he believes the Gulf is "ours" because the US "does most of the work there."

"We're going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring that covers a lot of territory," Trump said.

"The Gulf of America – what a beautiful name."

He went on to reiterate his promise to impose steep tariffs on Mexico if the country doesn't soon "stop allowing millions of people to pour into our country."

As he prepares to move back into the White House on January 20, Trump has been in a feud with officials in Mexico amid his vows to enact a massive deportation effort on day one of his presidency and repeatedly disparaged the country, which is a close ally of the US.