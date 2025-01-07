Trump vows to rename Gulf of Mexico as Gulf of America: "What a beautiful name"
Palm Beach, Florida - President-elect Donald Trump said he plans to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico as his feud with Mexico continues to ramp up.
On Tuesday, Trump revealed during a press conference that his administration will officially announce the plan at a "future date,"
as he believes the Gulf is "ours" because the US "does most of the work there."
"We're going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring that covers a lot of territory," Trump said.
"The Gulf of America – what a beautiful name."
He went on to reiterate his promise to impose steep tariffs on Mexico if the country doesn't soon "stop allowing millions of people to pour into our country."
As he prepares to move back into the White House on January 20, Trump has been in a feud with officials in Mexico amid his vows to enact a massive deportation effort on day one of his presidency and repeatedly disparaged the country, which is a close ally of the US.
Marjorie Taylor Greene back Trumps plan for the "Gulf of America"
During an interview given moments after Trump's comments, MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said she was "so fired up" from watching the press conference that she immediately directed her staff to start writing up legislation to move Trump's plan forward.
"Congress has to do this," MTG argued. "We change Post Office names all the time up here. You better bet we are absolutely going to change the name from the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America – Let's go!"
The Gulf of Mexico is an ocean basin located in the southeastern corner of North America. Along with Mexico, Alabama, Florida, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi all share a coastline with the Gulf.
It's not clear what purpose renaming the Gulf would serve, but in recent weeks, Trump has also suggested buying Greenland from Denmark and threatened to take back the Panama Canal.
Cover photo: SAUL LOEB / AFP