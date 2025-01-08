Mexico's president suggests new name for the US after Trump's "Gulf of America" dig

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has clapped back after President-elect Donald Trump vowed to rename the Gulf of Mexico once he takes office.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum (r.) responded after Donald Trump promised to rename the Gulf of Mexico. © Collage: KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI & Julio Cesar AGUILAR / AFP

In a press conference on Tuesday, Trump made a bizarre promise that his administration would soon be "changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America."

"The Gulf of America – what a beautiful name," the incoming president stated.

During her own press conference on Wednesday morning, Sheinbaum stood before an enlarged map dated 1607, in which North America is titled Mexican America.

"Why don't we call it Mexican America?" Sheinbaum said with a laugh regarding the US. "It sounds pretty, no?"

As Trump prepares to be sworn into office on January 20, he has been feuding with Mexican officials as he has vowed to enact a massive deportation of undocumented immigrants, most of whom come from Mexico.

He has also threatened to impose tariffs on the country if they do not get their immigration problem under control.

The Gulf of Mexico is an ocean basin located in the southeastern corner of North America. Along with Mexico, the US and Cuba also share a coastline with the Gulf.