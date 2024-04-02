Trump lashes out after judge expands gag order in hush money trial

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump lashed out on social media after the gag order in his hush money was expanded to prevent him from continuing to attack the judge's family members.

Presidential candidate Donald Trump shared a vitriolic reaction on social media after the judge in his hush money trial expanded a gag order against him. © Nicholas Kamm / AFP

On Monday, Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over Trump's trial for allegedly making pre-election hush money payments to a porn star, expanded the order to include family members of his and New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who led the case.

Judge Merchan argued in a filing that Trump's online behavior "serves no legitimate purpose" and "merely injects fear" in not just those involved in the case but their families.

The move came after the Republican presidential candidate repeatedly attacked Merchan's daughter in a series of social media posts, some of which revealed her name and a photo.

The following day, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to criticize the judge for prohibiting him from "[talking] about the corruption and conflicts taking place in his courtroom."