Trump lashes out after judge expands gag order in hush money trial
Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump lashed out on social media after the gag order in his hush money was expanded to prevent him from continuing to attack the judge's family members.
On Monday, Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over Trump's trial for allegedly making pre-election hush money payments to a porn star, expanded the order to include family members of his and New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who led the case.
Judge Merchan argued in a filing that Trump's online behavior "serves no legitimate purpose" and "merely injects fear" in not just those involved in the case but their families.
The move came after the Republican presidential candidate repeatedly attacked Merchan's daughter in a series of social media posts, some of which revealed her name and a photo.
The following day, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to criticize the judge for prohibiting him from "[talking] about the corruption and conflicts taking place in his courtroom."
Trump claims hush money trial is "election interference"
"They can talk about me, but I can't talk about them??? That sounds fair, doesn't it?" Trump wrote. "This Judge should be recused, and the case should be thrown out. There has virtually never been a more conflicted judge than this one.
"ELECTION INTERFERENCE at its worst!" he added.
The trial is scheduled to begin on April 15, and Trump has said that he "would have no problem" taking the stand to testify.
Cover photo: Nicholas Kamm / AFP