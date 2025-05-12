Hollywood studios ask Trump for tax breaks amid tariff threats

Los Angeles, California - Hollywood studios and unions representing movie workers joined forces Monday to urge President Donald Trump to give tax breaks to US-made films.

The joint letter, which was also signed by Jon Voight and Sylvester Stallone – two of Trump's "ambassadors" to Hollywood – comes days after the Republican president said he wanted to impose 100% tariffs on foreign films in a bid to help the domestic industry.

The letter thanks Trump "for the support you have shown our industry," and for drawing attention to production fleeing overseas.

But it makes no mention of Trump's tariff plan, a proposal that was met with bafflement across the industry, with observers saying they had no idea how such a tax might work.

"Currently, more than 80 countries offer production tax incentives and as a result, numerous productions that could have been shot in America have instead located elsewhere," says the letter.

"Returning more production to the United States will require a national approach and broad-based policy solutions, including... longer term initiatives such as implementing a federal film and television tax incentive."

The idea of a federal tax credit scheme was also suggested last week by California Governor Gavin Newsom.

The letter, from the Motion Picture Association – an umbrella grouping for major studios and streamers- and unions representing directors, actors, and writers, suggests a number of tax deductions that would make movie-making cheaper.