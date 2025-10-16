Trump continues retribution as prosecutors move towards John Bolton indictment

Washington DC - Federal prosecutors are reportedly planning on seeking an indictment against President Donald Trump 's former advisor John Bolton.

According to ABC News, prosecutors in Maryland are expected to ask a grand jury on Thursday to indict Bolton for the alleged mishandling of classified documents.

The news comes after FBI agents conducted a raid of Bolton's office on August 22, during which they discovered a trove of documents, with some relating to weapons of mass destruction, the US mission to the United Nations, and the government's strategic communications.



Bolton served as National Security Adviser during Trump's first term from 2018 to 2019.

After Trump fired him, Bolton became a fervent critic of his former boss, publicly arguing he is "unfit to be president." The criticism has made him a top political enemy of Trump's.

In his second term, Trump has vowed to seek "retribution" against such enemies, and in recent weeks, his Justice Department has indicted former FBI Director James Comey for allegedly lying to Congress and New York Attorney General Letitia James for alleged mortgage fraud.

In 2020, Bolton published a tell-all book, which faced legal issues for reportedly containing classified information.

The case was dropped under President Joe Biden, but last month, a federal judge unsealed the affidavit, authorizing the search of Bolton's property.

