Trump hints at Stephen Miller's extreme views on migration: "Might be going a little bit too far"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump hinted at the true extent of his influential advisor Stephen Miller's extreme views, admitting that they may not be fit for public consumption.

President Donald Trump (l.) said true extent of White House Advisor Stephen Miller's anti-immigrant views "might be going a little bit too far." © Collage: AFP/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds & AFP/Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

"I want to thank Stephen Miller... I love watching him on television," Trump said during a press conference in the Oval Office.

Even in an administration dominated by extreme xenophobia and authoritarianism, Miller is known for touching on the farthest reaches of the extreme right.

He regularly demonizes immigrants and has even accused the Democratic Party of being an "extremist organization" devoted to "illegal alien killers and terrorists."

"I would love to have him come up and explain his true feelings," Trump began, before adding: "Maybe not his truest feelings. That might be going a little bit too far."

Miller's radical views extend to potentially suspending habeas corpus – the fundamental right to be protected from arbitrary detention – and using the Insurrection Act to crack down on dissent against the Trump administration.

Following the assassination of the far-right organizer Charlie Kirk in September, he branded the political left in the US a "domestic terror movement" and vowed to use government resources to crack down on violent "organized cells."