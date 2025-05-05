How will Hollywood be affected by Trump's movie tariff?

Washington DC - President Donald Trump just announced a new tariff on all movies made overseas, but which films will be affected by this? Let's break it down.

Will President Donald Trump's movie tariff affect Hollywood, as many films are shot overseas? © IMAGO / Picturelux

On his Truth Social platform, Trump announced that any foreign movies will be hit with a "100% tariff" because America's movie industry is dying "a very fast death".

He wrote, "Hollywood, and many other areas within the U.S.A., are being devastated. This is a concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat. It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda!"

The newest levy has already caused an uproar among movie lovers, especially since there are several major films that are shooting outside of America.

So what does this mean for Hollywood and the movies that fall under this category? Let's dig into this!