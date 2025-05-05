How will Hollywood be affected by Trump's movie tariff?
Washington DC - President Donald Trump just announced a new tariff on all movies made overseas, but which films will be affected by this? Let's break it down.
On his Truth Social platform, Trump announced that any foreign movies will be hit with a "100% tariff" because America's movie industry is dying "a very fast death".
He wrote, "Hollywood, and many other areas within the U.S.A., are being devastated. This is a concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat. It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda!"
The newest levy has already caused an uproar among movie lovers, especially since there are several major films that are shooting outside of America.
So what does this mean for Hollywood and the movies that fall under this category? Let's dig into this!
Avatar 4, Avengers: Doomsday, and more could be affected by Trump's movie tariff
Trump ended his declaration by saying, "We want movies made in America again!" But many blockbuster hits – including Mission: Impossible, Wicked, and more – have been shot outside of the US.
The president didn't share how he plans on implementing this new tariff or when it will take effect, yet it could very well pose a big problem for Hollywood.
Currently, there are four major films being filmed overseas: Avengers: Doomsday, Supergirl, Avatar 4, and The Odyssey.
Though the politician's announcement seems to only pertain to "foreign-made" movies and projects until he further clarifies this latest tariff, Hollywood's future is definitely on shaky ground!
Cover photo: IMAGO / Picturelux