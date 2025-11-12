House awaits Trump's signature after approving funding bill to end longest shutdown in US history
Washington DC - The House of Representatives approved a funding bill on Wednesday that will now need President Donald Trump's signature to reopen the federal government.
Both chambers passed the bill on Wednesday night with 222 members supporting the measure, while 209 opposed.
The bill was then sent to President Trump, whose expected signature will make it official, and end the shutdown, which has gone on for an unprecedented 43 days – the longest in US history.
Back in September, Republicans and Democrats failed to agree on a funding bill prior to the deadline, with much of their disagreements stemming from Democrats' demanding that subsidies for the Affordable Care Act be included.
For weeks, the party was at a stalemate. Then, earlier this week, 8 Democrats broke ranks and voted in support of a revised bill that didn't include their demands, but instead had Republicans promise they would bring the subsidies issue to a vote sometime in the future.
Democrats did manage to get Republicans to include protections for key federal programs that were harmed during the shutdown, which the bill will fund through the remainder of the 2026 fiscal year.
According to CNN, at the same time that the House was holding its vote, President Trump hosted a number of financial industry leaders for a private dinner at the White House.
