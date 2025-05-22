House passes "Big Beautiful Bill" slashing Medicaid and food stamps to pay for Trump tax cuts

Washington DC - The US House of Representatives voted Thursday to approve President Donald Trump 's sprawling budget mega-bill that critics warn would decimate health care while ballooning the debt.

House Speaker Mike Johnson rallied his Republican colleagues to pass the "One Big, Beautiful Bill Act" on Thursday. © Collage: REUTERS

The One Big, Beautiful Bill Act – which now moves to the Senate – would massively shrink social safety net programs to pay for a 10-year extension of his 2017 tax cuts, which mainly favor wealthy Americans.

"Legislation of this magnitude is truly nation shaping and life changing," said House Speaker Mike Johnson ahead of the largely party-line vote, which capped a marathon debate that went through the night.

"It's the kind of transformational change that future generations will study one day. They'll look back at this day as a turning point in American history."

The mammoth package passed along party lines – 215 votes to 214 – after Trump long with Republican leadership quelled a rebellion on the party's right flank, who wanted even more savage cuts.

To appease them, Johnson moved up the enforcement of work requirements for Medicaid recipients by two years to the end of 2026 and agreed to phase out clean energy tax credits earlier.

The centerpiece of Trump's domestic policy agenda that define his second term in the White House, and he took to social media to celebrate its success.

"'THE ONE, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL' has PASSED the House of Representatives!" Trump posted. "This is arguably the most significant piece of Legislation that will ever be signed in the History of our Country!"