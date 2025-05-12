House Republicans break promise not to cut Medicaid with new spending bill
Washington DC - House Republicans recently brought forth a new spending bill that includes massive cuts to Medicaid, despite the party and President Donald Trump repeatedly refusing to ever do so.
Late Sunday, the Energy and Commerce Committee, which oversees health care spending, released the 160-page proposal which seeks to cut nearly $880 billion from the federal budget at Trump's direction.
The goal is mainly being achieved by cuts to Medicaid, along with rolling back Green New Deal policies implemented by Trump's predecessor, former President Joe Biden.
It also proposes new and more strict work requirements for Medicaid beneficiaries, a ban on the use of Medicaid funds for gender-affirming care, the defunding of Planned Parenthood, and penalties against states that use their own funds to provide Medicaid to undocumented immigrants.
In a recent op-ed written for the Wall Street Journal, Rep. Brett Guthrie of Kentucky, who serves as chairman of the committee, argued that "Medicaid waste and abuse threatens the well-being of America's most vulnerable," and stands in the way of Trump's plans to "launch a generation of growth, health, and prosperity."
House Speaker Mike Johnson has set May 26 as the deadline to pass a budget, which Trump has repeatedly insisted will be a "big, beautiful bill" from the party.
Democrats come out in aggressive opposition to the bill
Despite Guthrie's arguments, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office found the proposal's cuts would reduce the number of people with health care by 8.6 million over the next decade, and Democrats are sounding the alarm.
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries claimed the bill would "cause millions of Americans to lose their healthcare coverage," and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren pointed out on Mother's Day that "Half of new moms have health insurance thanks to Medicaid."
New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also accused Trump and Republicans of using the cuts to fund tax breaks for billionaires, instead of using the moment to fight for everyday Americans.
In a recent interview with CBS News, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham called the bill a "disaster," and claimed, "people will die; children will die."
