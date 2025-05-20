Trump pushes GOP to pass "Big Beautiful Bill" and guarantees voters would not lose Medicaid coverage

Washington DC - President Donald Trump rallied Republicans on Capitol Hill Tuesday to back his so-called "Big Beautiful Bill" that will expand tax cuts for the rich while slashing health care for millions of Americans.

Sharp divisions in the party have slowed the progress through Congress of Trump's budget bill, which pairs an extension of the billionaire's signature tax cuts – mainly favoring the wealthy – from his first term with a series of savings.

But conservatives are angling for much deeper spending cuts to tackle the ballooning deficit, while moderates say the savings would mean millions of the poorest Americans lose health coverage under the Medicaid program.

As he was greeted by Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, Trump said that there were "one or two grandstanders" blocking the bill but that he was confident of a deal.

He warned that without the bill the US would face huge tax increases.

"I think we're going to have a very good discussion. There are one or two points that some people feel strongly about, but maybe not so strong," Trump told reporters as he went in to meet lawmakers.

Trump has been eager to present the bill as a significant legislative accomplishment early in his second term, after a frenzied first few months during which he has governed largely through presidential orders.