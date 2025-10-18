House Republicans share new Epstein files that they claim exonerate Trump

Washington DC - A Republican House committee investigating the case of notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has released a new batch of evidence that they claim exonerates President Donald Trump .

Republicans on the House Oversight Committee claim that the latest batch of files on Jeffrey Epstein proves that Donald Trump (pictured) was not involved in any wrongdoing. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

On Friday, the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform released a transcript of an interview they conducted last month with Alex Acosta, a former attorney for Epstein who helped the financier negotiate a controversial plea deal in the first of two sex trafficking trials he faced.

Republican members of the committee appear to believe Acosta's testimony proves Trump had no involvement in Epstein's crimes.

In a series of X posts, the committee said the testimony "DESTROYED the Democrats' Epstein–Trump smear" and claimed that Democrats are "using a tragic situation to try to score political points at the expense of the victims."

The members pointed to Acosta's claims that he never spoke to Trump about Epstein, as he "moved in circles I didn't move in," and that he had "no knowledge" of Trump's name appearing in documents related to the case.

The committee's release also included new call logs, meeting schedules, and unreleased flight manifest records from Epstein's private jet.

The logs revealed that Prince Andrew, Richard Branson, Bill Clinton, Walter Cronkite, and Bill Gates all flew on Epstein's plane, but none of them has been officially accused of any wrongdoing.