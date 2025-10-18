Trump administration joins Bluesky: "Heard this is a great place to research visa revocations"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump and his administration recently set up multiple accounts on the social media platform Bluesky, and users aren't having it.

On Friday, President Donald Trump's White House shared a debut post on the social media platform Bluesky, angering many of its left-leaning users. © Collage: IMAGO / Panthermedia & ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP

On Friday, the White House shared its debut post on the platform, which is seen by many as a left-wing alternative to right-wing billionaire Elon Musk's X.

"What's up, Bluesky?" the White House said in a message accompanying the video. "We thought you might've missed some of our greatest hits, so we put this together for you. Can't wait to spend more quality time together!"

The post was clearly an attempt to upset the platform's predominantly left-leaning user base, as it included a video montage of Trump's most memorable trolling since he took office for his second term. These included his renaming of the Gulf of Mexico and the AI image he shared depicting him as the pope following the death of Pope Francis.

While a few users welcomed Trump's White House to the space, far more were critical, sharing memes mocking the president and his MAGA allies, while others demanded he release the files on sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Several departments also launched accounts that same day, including the State Department, which opened with a thread blaming the Democrats for the current government shutdown before adding, "We also heard this is a great place to research visa revocations."

The remark comes after the department revoked numerous visas over posts made about the assassination of far-right commentator Charlie Kirk.