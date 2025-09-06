House Speaker Mike Johnson claims Trump acted as an "FBI informant" to "take down" Epstein

Washington DC - House Speaker and MAGA loyalist Mike Johnson recently claimed that President Donald Trump 's role in legal cases against notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was far more noble than the public might believe.

In a recent interview, House Speaker Mike Johnson (r.) claimed President Donald Trump (l.) was an informant for the FBI in an effort to take down Jeffrey Epstein. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During an interview with CNN on Friday, Johnson was pressed on how Trump repeatedly refers to "the Epstein thing" as a "hoax."

Johnson claimed that the president was referring to how he is being "falsely accused and maligned" by Democrats who are using the issue to "try to attack him," and was not casting doubt on the victims of Epstein's alleged abuse.

"I've talked to [Trump] about this many times, many times. He is horrified. It's been misrepresented," Johnson said.

"He's not saying that what Epstein did is a hoax. It's a terrible, unspeakable evil. He believes that himself."

The speaker went on to repeat a disputed claim from Trump – who was close friends with Epstein for decades – that he kicked the financier out of his Mar-a-Lago club after hearing rumors about his alleged crimes.

"He was an FBI informant to try to take this stuff down," Johnson then claimed.

When asked to confirm this, a spokesperson for Johnson told The Daily Beast, "The Speaker is reiterating what the victims' attorney said, which is that Donald Trump – who kicked Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago – was the only one more than a decade ago willing to help prosecutors expose Epstein for being a disgusting child predator."